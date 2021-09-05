PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 167,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 78,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.