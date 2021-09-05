PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $173.94 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

