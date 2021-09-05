POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Cowen began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

