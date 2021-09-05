Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

