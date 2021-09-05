Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. 169,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

