Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,610. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

