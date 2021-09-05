Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
Shares of PBH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,610. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
