PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Trading Down 0.5%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 2,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTIC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.