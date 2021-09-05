Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.