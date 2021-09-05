Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $112.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $76.37. 245,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,326. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.