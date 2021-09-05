PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $140.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

NYSE:PVH opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 2,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in PVH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PVH by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

