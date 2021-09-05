Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

NYSE:WGO opened at $71.25 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

