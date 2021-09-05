Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for General Dynamics Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

