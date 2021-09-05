Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE RYAN opened at $34.45 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

