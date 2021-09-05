Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $55,889,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

