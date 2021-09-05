Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.