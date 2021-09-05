Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. The company had a trading volume of 414,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,543. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17.

