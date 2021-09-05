Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60.
NYSE AVTR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
