Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60.

NYSE AVTR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

