Rally Reaches Market Cap of $221.98 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $221.98 million and $27.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

