Rapidz Hits One Day Volume of $14,173.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $403,142.80 and $14,173.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00124395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.48 or 0.00814323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047170 BTC.

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

