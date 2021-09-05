Raymond James Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $32.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.90.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.