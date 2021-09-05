Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,667,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. 176,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

