Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $9.27 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

