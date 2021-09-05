Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $1,754,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

