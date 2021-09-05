Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.46.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at C$80.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.44. The stock has a market cap of C$24.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.