Reviewing Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Celsius alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Celsius and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Celsius currently has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential downside of 23.13%. Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Celsius.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celsius and Zevia PBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $130.73 million 49.81 $8.52 million $0.11 794.73 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 5.84% 8.78% 6.76% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Celsius beats Zevia PBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.