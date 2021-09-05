Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REXR opened at $63.44 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

