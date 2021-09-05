Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.08

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.08 ($96.56) and traded as low as €80.96 ($95.25). Rheinmetall shares last traded at €81.08 ($95.39), with a volume of 85,259 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.45 ($134.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

