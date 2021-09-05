Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,912 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of PTC worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PTC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

