Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

