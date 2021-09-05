Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of United Therapeutics worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

