Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,166 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

