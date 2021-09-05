Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,349 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

