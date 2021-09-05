Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,773 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Polaris worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

