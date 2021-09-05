Ricardo Cardenas Sells 7,989 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

DRI opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.91 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.