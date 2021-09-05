Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,107.69 ($79.80).

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

RIO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,408 ($70.66). 1,782,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,822.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,928.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

