RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.17. 6,400,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484,559. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.