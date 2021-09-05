RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $30.61 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $78.73.

