RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $69.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $69,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after purchasing an additional 763,783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,003 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.