RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 10,009 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,539,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $241,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. 1,106,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.