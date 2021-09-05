RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 38,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,717. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

