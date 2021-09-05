Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

