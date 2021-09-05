Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $984,028.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $212.47 million and approximately $984,028.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.67 or 0.00041185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00124853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00826026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

