Rocket Vault Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00161292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00196273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.82 or 0.07816172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.69 or 0.99988293 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.81 or 0.00983918 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.