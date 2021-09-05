Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

