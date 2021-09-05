Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,820 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 5,880.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

