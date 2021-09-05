Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 410 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 159.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

