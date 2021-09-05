Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 767.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $336.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

