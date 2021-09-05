Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,248,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,617,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,834,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.