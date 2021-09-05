Royal Bank of Canada Has $41,000 Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

