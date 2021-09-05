Royal Bank of Canada Has $41,000 Stock Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,031 shares of company stock worth $12,948,657. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

